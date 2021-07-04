MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Live Online Without Cable on July 4, 2021: TV Streaming

On Sunday, July 4, 2021 at 11:05 AM EDT, the Washington Nationals face the Los Angeles Dodgers. The game is airing exclusively on Spectrum SportsNet LA and MASN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Washington Nationals vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

In Washington, the game is streaming on MASN, while in Los Angeles the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet LA. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN or Spectrum SportsNet LA, this is your only option to stream Washington Nationals and Los Angeles Dodgers games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: TBD Nationals: Joe Ross (5-7, 4.02 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 80 strikeouts)

LINE: Nationals +570, Dodgers -886; over/under is even

BOTTOM LINE: Chris Taylor and the Dodgers will take on the Nationals Sunday.

The Nationals are 24-21 in home games in 2020. Washington’s lineup has 90 home runs this season, Kyle Schwarber leads them with 25 homers.

The Dodgers have gone 24-18 away from home. Los Angeles has hit 107 home runs as a team this season. Max Muncy leads them with 18, averaging one every 12.6 at-bats.

The Dodgers won the last meeting 5-3. Brusdar Graterol secured his first victory and Gavin Lux went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI for Los Angeles. Wander Suero registered his second loss for Washington.

Live TV Streaming Option