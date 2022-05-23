How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Live Online on May 23, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, May 23, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Washington Nationals face the Los Angeles Dodgers. The game is airing exclusively on Spectrum SportsNet LA and MASN2, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Washington Nationals vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

In Washington, the game is streaming on MASN2, while in Los Angeles the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet LA. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN2 or Spectrum SportsNet LA, this is your only option to stream Washington Nationals and Los Angeles Dodgers games all year long.

Can you stream Washington Nationals vs. Los Angeles Dodgers on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Washington Nationals vs. Los Angeles Dodgers game won’t be available since it is on MLB Network.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Washington Nationals Game Preview: Nationals begin 3-game series against the Dodgers

Los Angeles Dodgers (27-13, first in the NL West) vs. Washington Nationals (14-28, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Monday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Tyler Anderson (4-0, 4.04 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 34 strikeouts); Nationals: Joan Adon (1-7, 6.38 ERA, 1.64 WHIP, 31 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -214, Nationals +178; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals host the Los Angeles Dodgers to open a three-game series.

Washington has a 14-28 record overall and a 5-15 record at home. The Nationals have the eighth-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .314.

Los Angeles has gone 15-5 at home and 27-13 overall. Dodgers pitchers have a collective 2.80 ERA, which leads the majors.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Bell is second on the Nationals with a .291 batting average, and has seven doubles, four home runs, 19 walks and 22 RBI. Nelson Cruz is 10-for-33 with four RBI over the last 10 games.

Mookie Betts has 10 home runs, 21 walks and 24 RBI while hitting .273 for the Dodgers. Trea Turner is 13-for-39 with four doubles, a home run and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 3-7, .239 batting average, 5.38 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

Dodgers: 7-3, .259 batting average, 3.76 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Nelson Cruz: day-to-day (ankle), Alcides Escobar: day-to-day (undisclosed), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (biceps), Sean Doolittle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anibal Sanchez: 60-Day IL (neck), Ehire Adrianza: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Hunter Harvey: 10-Day IL (pronator), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Seth Romero: 60-Day IL (calf), Stephen Strasburg: 10-Day IL (shoulder/neck), Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (right forearm), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Dodgers: Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Kahnle: 15-Day IL (forearm), Victor Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Clayton Kershaw: 15-Day IL (pelvis), Andrew Heaney: 10-Day IL (shoudler), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)