How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Washington Nationals Live Online on May 24, 2022: TV Options/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Washington Nationals face the Los Angeles Dodgers. The game is airing exclusively on Spectrum SportsNet LA and MASN2, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Washington Nationals vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

In Washington, the game is streaming on MASN2, while in Los Angeles the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet LA. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN2 or Spectrum SportsNet LA, this is your only option to stream Washington Nationals and Los Angeles Dodgers games all year long.

Can you stream Washington Nationals vs. Los Angeles Dodgers on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Washington Nationals vs. Los Angeles Dodgers. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Spectrum SportsNet LA and MASN2 + 35 Top Cable Channels

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Washington Nationals Game Preview: Dodgers bring 1-0 series advantage over Nationals into game 2

Los Angeles Dodgers (28-13, first in the NL West) vs. Washington Nationals (14-29, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Walker Buehler (5-1, 2.89 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 39 strikeouts); Nationals: Josiah Gray (4-3, 4.36 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 46 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -236, Nationals +193; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers meet the Washington Nationals with a 1-0 series lead.

Washington has a 14-29 record overall and a 5-16 record in home games. The Nationals have a 4-2 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Los Angeles has a 28-13 record overall and a 15-5 record at home. The Dodgers are 19-2 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The teams play Tuesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Bell has a .296 batting average to rank second on the Nationals, and has seven doubles and four home runs. Nelson Cruz is 11-for-34 with four RBI over the last 10 games.

Mookie Betts has 10 doubles, 10 home runs and 26 RBI for the Dodgers. Will Smith is 7-for-29 with a double, two home runs and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 3-7, .245 batting average, 6.00 ERA, outscored by 29 runs

Dodgers: 8-2, .261 batting average, 2.80 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Victor Robles: day-to-day (calf), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (biceps), Sean Doolittle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anibal Sanchez: 60-Day IL (neck), Ehire Adrianza: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Hunter Harvey: 10-Day IL (pronator), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Seth Romero: 60-Day IL (calf), Stephen Strasburg: 10-Day IL (shoulder/neck), Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (right forearm), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Dodgers: Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Kahnle: 15-Day IL (forearm), Victor Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Clayton Kershaw: 15-Day IL (pelvis), Andrew Heaney: 10-Day IL (shoudler), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

