MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Live Online on May 25, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at 4:05 PM EDT, the Washington Nationals face the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Washington Nationals vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

In Washington, the game is streaming on MASN, while in Los Angeles the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet LA.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN or Spectrum SportsNet LA, this is your only option to stream Washington Nationals and Los Angeles Dodgers games all year long.

Can you stream Washington Nationals vs. Los Angeles Dodgers on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Washington Nationals vs. Los Angeles Dodgers. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Washington Nationals Game Preview: Nationals host the Dodgers on home losing streak

Los Angeles Dodgers (29-13, first in the NL West) vs. Washington Nationals (14-30, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Wednesday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Julio Urias (3-3, 2.63 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 31 strikeouts); Nationals: Erick Fedde (2-3, 4.08 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 36 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -226, Nationals +186; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals aim to break their three-game home slide with a victory against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Washington is 14-30 overall and 5-17 in home games. The Nationals have the fifth-best team batting average in MLB play at .250.

Los Angeles has a 29-13 record overall and a 14-8 record on the road. Dodgers hitters are batting a collective .248, the eighth-best team batting average in MLB play.

Wednesday’s game is the third time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Bell is second on the Nationals with a .295 batting average, and has seven doubles, four home runs, 19 walks and 23 RBI. Nelson Cruz is 12-for-35 with six RBI over the last 10 games.

Mookie Betts leads Los Angeles with 12 home runs while slugging .578. Trea Turner is 13-for-38 with two home runs and 12 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 3-7, .249 batting average, 6.31 ERA, outscored by 29 runs

Dodgers: 9-1, .270 batting average, 2.60 ERA, outscored opponents by 33 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Victor Robles: day-to-day (calf), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (biceps), Sean Doolittle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anibal Sanchez: 60-Day IL (neck), Ehire Adrianza: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Hunter Harvey: 10-Day IL (pronator), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Seth Romero: 60-Day IL (calf), Stephen Strasburg: 10-Day IL (shoulder/neck), Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (right forearm), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Dodgers: Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Kahnle: 15-Day IL (forearm), Victor Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Clayton Kershaw: 15-Day IL (pelvis), Andrew Heaney: 10-Day IL (shoudler), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)