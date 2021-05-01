 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Marlins vs. Nationals Live Online on May 1, 2021: TV Options

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, May 1, 2021 at 1:05 PM EDT, the Washington Nationals face the Miami Marlins. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, and MASN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Washington Nationals vs. Miami Marlins

Get $75 Back on AT&T TV

In Washington, the game is streaming on MASN, while in Miami the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Florida. Both RSNs are available with a .

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN or Bally Sports Florida, this is your only option to stream Washington Nationals and Miami Marlins games all year long.

How to Get $75 Back on AT&T TV

  • Click “” to activate the promotion
  • Enter your E-mail Address, so we know where to send the Gift Card
  • You will be sent to AT&T TV website to sign up for your AT&T TV account
  • After you finish your first month, you will receive a $75 Gift Card from The Streamable
Get $75 Back

Washington and Miami will meet on Saturday. Paul Campbell (0-1, 8.22 ERA, 2.09 WHIP, 9 strikeouts) and Patrick Corbin (0-3, 10.47 ERA, 2.02 WHIP, 14 strikeouts) will pitch.

The Nationals are 3-4 against the rest of their division. Washington ranks fifth in the MLB in hitting with a .249 batting average, Josh Harrison leads the team with an average of .333.

The Marlins have gone 4-3 against division opponents. Miami has a collective .229 this season, led by Corey Dickerson with an average of .320.

The Nationals won the last meeting 2-1. Brad Hand earned his second victory and Kyle Schwarber went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI for Washington. Yimi Garcia registered his second loss for Miami.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$20$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports Florida≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports Florida≥ $84.99------
MASN≥ $84.99------

Live TV Streaming Option

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, and MASN + 35 Top Cable Channels

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable provides in-depth testing and reporting on streaming services, devices, internet, & cell phone plans. When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 2 Harrison Street, San Francisco, CA 94105 – Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.