How to Watch Marlins vs. Nationals Live Online on May 1, 2021: TV Options

On Saturday, May 1, 2021 at 1:05 PM EDT, the Washington Nationals face the Miami Marlins. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, and MASN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Washington Nationals vs. Miami Marlins

When: Saturday, May 1, 2021 at 1:05 PM EDT

TV: Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, and MASN

Stream: Watch with a subscription to AT&T TV

Sign Up Now Get $75 Back on AT&T TV normally $84.99 / mo.

In Washington, the game is streaming on MASN, while in Miami the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Florida. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV .

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN or Bally Sports Florida, this is your only option to stream Washington Nationals and Miami Marlins games all year long.

How to Get $75 Back on AT&T TV

Click “ Get the Deal ” to activate the promotion

” to activate the promotion Enter your E-mail Address, so we know where to send the Gift Card

You will be sent to AT&T TV website to sign up for your AT&T TV account

After you finish your first month, you will receive a $75 Gift Card from The Streamable

Get the Deal Get $75 Back atttv.com

Washington and Miami will meet on Saturday. Paul Campbell (0-1, 8.22 ERA, 2.09 WHIP, 9 strikeouts) and Patrick Corbin (0-3, 10.47 ERA, 2.02 WHIP, 14 strikeouts) will pitch.

The Nationals are 3-4 against the rest of their division. Washington ranks fifth in the MLB in hitting with a .249 batting average, Josh Harrison leads the team with an average of .333.

The Marlins have gone 4-3 against division opponents. Miami has a collective .229 this season, led by Corey Dickerson with an average of .320.

The Nationals won the last meeting 2-1. Brad Hand earned his second victory and Kyle Schwarber went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI for Washington. Yimi Garcia registered his second loss for Miami.

Live TV Streaming Option