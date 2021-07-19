How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. Washington Nationals Live Online Without Cable on July 19, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

On Monday, July 19, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Washington Nationals face the Miami Marlins. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, and MASN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Washington Nationals vs. Miami Marlins

In Washington, the game is streaming on MASN, while in Miami the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Florida. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN or Bally Sports Florida, this is your only option to stream Washington Nationals and Miami Marlins games all year long.

The Nationals are 25-24 on their home turf. Washington is averaging 4.1 RBI per game this season. Kyle Schwarber leads the team with 53 total runs batted in.

The Marlins have gone 18-32 away from home. Miami’s lineup has 92 home runs this season, Adam Duvall leads them with 20 homers.

The Nationals won the last meeting 5-1. Max Scherzer secured his seventh victory and Trea Turner went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI for Washington. Sandy Alcantara took his seventh loss for Miami.

