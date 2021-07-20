How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. Washington Nationals Live Online Without Cable on July 20, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

On Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Washington Nationals face the Miami Marlins. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, and MASN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Washington Nationals vs. Miami Marlins

In Washington, the game is streaming on MASN, while in Miami the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Florida. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN or Bally Sports Florida, this is your only option to stream Washington Nationals and Miami Marlins games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Trevor Rogers (7-6, 2.40 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 122 strikeouts) Nationals: Paolo Espino (2-2, 3.33 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 31 strikeouts)

LINE: Nationals +102, Marlins -120; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins head to take on the Washington Nationals on Tuesday.

The Nationals are 26-24 in home games in 2020. Washington is averaging 4.2 RBI per game this season. Juan Soto leads the team with 53 total runs batted in.

The Marlins have gone 18-33 away from home. Miami has a collective on-base percentage of .297, led by Starling Marte with a mark of .380.

The Nationals won the last meeting 18-1. Jon Lester earned his third victory and Soto went 3-for-4 with a double, two home runs and five RBI for Washington. Ross Detwiler registered his first loss for Miami.

Live TV Streaming Option