How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. Miami Marlins Live Online Without Cable on July 21, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

On Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Washington Nationals face the Miami Marlins. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, and MASN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Washington Nationals vs. Miami Marlins

In Washington, the game is streaming on MASN, while in Miami the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Florida. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN or Bally Sports Florida, this is your only option to stream Washington Nationals and Miami Marlins games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (5-9, 0.00 ERA) Nationals: Erick Fedde (4-7, 5.32 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 60 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Washington and Miami will play on Wednesday.

The Nationals are 27-24 in home games in 2020. Washington has slugged .422 this season. Kyle Schwarber leads the team with a .574 slugging percentage, including 34 extra-base hits and 25 home runs.

The Marlins have gone 18-34 away from home. The Miami offense has compiled a .232 batting average as a team this season, Starling Marte leads the team with a mark of .288.

The Nationals won the last meeting 6-3. Kyle Finnegan earned his fourth victory and Josh Bell went 1-for-1 with a home run and an RBI for Washington. Richard Bleier registered his first loss for Miami.

