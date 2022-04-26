How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. Washington Nationals Game Live Online on April 26, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Washington Nationals face the Miami Marlins. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, and MASN2, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Washington Nationals vs. Miami Marlins

In Washington, the game is streaming on MASN2, while in Miami the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Florida. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN2 or Bally Sports Florida, this is your only option to stream Washington Nationals and Miami Marlins games all year long.

Can you stream Washington Nationals vs. Miami Marlins on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Washington Nationals vs. Miami Marlins. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Miami Marlins vs. Washington Nationals Game Preview: Nationals take on the Marlins in first of 3-game series

Miami Marlins (7-8, second in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (6-12, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (1-0, 1.86 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 15 strikeouts); Nationals: Josiah Gray (2-1, 3.14 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 18 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marlins -133, Nationals +113; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals start a three-game series at home against the Miami Marlins on Tuesday.

Washington is 3-8 in home games and 6-12 overall. The Nationals have a 3-0 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Miami has a 7-8 record overall and a 4-3 record at home. Marlins hitters have a collective .381 slugging percentage to rank eighth in the NL.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Bell has three doubles and two home runs while hitting .345 for the Nationals. Nelson Cruz is 6-for-37 with a home run over the past 10 games.

Joey Wendle has five doubles and five RBI for the Marlins. Jazz Chisholm is 9-for-31 with two doubles, two triples and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 3-7, .220 batting average, 5.01 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

Marlins: 6-4, .263 batting average, 3.24 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Lucius Fox: day-to-day (illness), Josh Bell: day-to-day (hamstring), Ehire Adrianza: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Hunter Harvey: 10-Day IL (pronator), Sean Doolittle: 10-Day IL (elbow), Dee Gordon: 10-Day IL (illness), Anibal Sanchez: 10-Day IL (neck), Mason Thompson: 10-Day IL (biceps), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Seth Romero: 60-Day IL (calf), Stephen Strasburg: 10-Day IL (shoulder/neck), Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (right forearm), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Marlins: Miguel Rojas: day-to-day (illness), Paul Campbell: 10-Day IL (elbow), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm), Jose Devers: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Dylan Floro: 10-Day IL (rotator cuff)