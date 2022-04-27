How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. Miami Marlins Game Live Online on April 27, 2022: Streaming Options/TV

On Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Washington Nationals face the Miami Marlins. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, and MASN2, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Washington Nationals vs. Miami Marlins

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

In Washington, the game is streaming on MASN2, while in Miami the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Florida. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN2 or Bally Sports Florida, this is your only option to stream Washington Nationals and Miami Marlins games all year long.

Can you stream Washington Nationals vs. Miami Marlins on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Washington Nationals vs. Miami Marlins. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, and MASN2 + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

Miami Marlins vs. Washington Nationals Game Preview: Nationals head into matchup against the Marlins on losing streak

Miami Marlins (8-8, second in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (6-13, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Wednesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Pablo Lopez (2-0, .52 ERA, .75 WHIP, 17 strikeouts); Nationals: Erick Fedde (1-1, 6.75 ERA, 1.65 WHIP, 14 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marlins -148, Nationals +127; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals take on the Miami Marlins as losers of six games in a row.

Washington is 6-13 overall and 3-9 in home games. The Nationals are 4-1 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Miami has gone 4-3 in home games and 8-8 overall. The Marlins have gone 6-1 in games when they scored at least five runs.

The matchup Wednesday is the second meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Bell has a .345 batting average to rank second on the Nationals, and has three doubles and two home runs. Maikel Franco is 9-for-35 with a home run and two RBI over the past 10 games.

Jazz Chisholm leads Miami with four home runs while slugging .673. Joey Wendle is 11-for-32 with a home run and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 2-8, .217 batting average, 5.22 ERA, outscored by 29 runs

Marlins: 6-4, .266 batting average, 3.13 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Lucius Fox: day-to-day (illness), Ehire Adrianza: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Hunter Harvey: 10-Day IL (pronator), Sean Doolittle: 10-Day IL (elbow), Dee Gordon: 10-Day IL (illness), Anibal Sanchez: 10-Day IL (neck), Mason Thompson: 10-Day IL (biceps), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Seth Romero: 60-Day IL (calf), Stephen Strasburg: 10-Day IL (shoulder/neck), Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (right forearm), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Marlins: Miguel Rojas: day-to-day (illness), Paul Campbell: 10-Day IL (elbow), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm), Jose Devers: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Dylan Floro: 10-Day IL (rotator cuff)