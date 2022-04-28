MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. Washington Nationals Game Live Online on April 28, 2022: Viewing Options/Streaming

On Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 1:05 PM EDT, the Washington Nationals face the Miami Marlins. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, and MASN2, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Washington Nationals vs. Miami Marlins

In Washington, the game is streaming on MASN2, while in Miami the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Florida. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN2 or Bally Sports Florida, this is your only option to stream Washington Nationals and Miami Marlins games all year long.

Can you stream Washington Nationals vs. Miami Marlins on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Washington Nationals vs. Miami Marlins. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Miami Marlins vs. Washington Nationals Game Preview: Marlins take 4-game win streak into matchup with the Nationals

Miami Marlins (9-8, second in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (6-14, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Thursday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Trevor Rogers (0-3, 6.94 ERA, 1.80 WHIP, 10 strikeouts); Nationals: Patrick Corbin (0-3, 11.20 ERA, 2.56 WHIP, 15 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marlins -156, Nationals +135; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins will attempt to prolong a four-game win streak with a victory over the Washington Nationals.

Washington is 6-14 overall and 3-10 at home. The Nationals have a 2-6 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

Miami has a 9-8 record overall and a 4-3 record at home. The Marlins have a 6-3 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Thursday’s game is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maikel Franco has three doubles and two home runs for the Nationals. Yadiel Hernandez is 5-for-20 with a double and a home run over the past 10 games.

Jazz Chisholm has three doubles, two triples and four home runs for the Marlins. Joey Wendle is 10-for-32 with three doubles, a home run and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 2-8, .206 batting average, 4.85 ERA, outscored by 28 runs

Marlins: 6-4, .248 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Ehire Adrianza: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Hunter Harvey: 10-Day IL (pronator), Sean Doolittle: 10-Day IL (elbow), Dee Gordon: 10-Day IL (illness), Anibal Sanchez: 10-Day IL (neck), Mason Thompson: 10-Day IL (biceps), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Seth Romero: 60-Day IL (calf), Stephen Strasburg: 10-Day IL (shoulder/neck), Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (right forearm), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Marlins: Paul Campbell: 10-Day IL (elbow), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm), Jose Devers: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Dylan Floro: 10-Day IL (rotator cuff)