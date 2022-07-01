How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. Washington Nationals Live Online on July 1, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Friday, July 1, 2022 at 6:05 PM EDT, the Washington Nationals face the Miami Marlins. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, and MASN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Washington Nationals vs. Miami Marlins

In Washington, the game is streaming on MASN, while in Miami the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Florida. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN or Bally Sports Florida, this is your only option to stream Washington Nationals and Miami Marlins games all year long.

Can you stream Washington Nationals vs. Miami Marlins on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Washington Nationals vs. Miami Marlins. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Miami Marlins vs. Washington Nationals Game Preview: Marlins visit the Nationals to open 4-game series

Miami Marlins (34-40, fourth in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (29-49, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Friday, 6:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Trevor Rogers (3-6, 5.86 ERA, 1.64 WHIP, 58 strikeouts); Nationals: Josiah Gray (6-4, 3.82 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 82 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nationals -125, Marlins +106; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals host the Miami Marlins on Friday to begin a four-game series.

Washington is 29-49 overall and 14-27 at home. The Nationals have the sixth-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .321.

Miami is 15-24 on the road and 34-40 overall. The Marlins are 22-4 in games when they scored at least five runs.

The teams meet Friday for the 10th time this season. The Marlins are up 8-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nelson Cruz has 12 doubles and eight home runs for the Nationals. Maikel Franco is 4-for-25 with two home runs over the past 10 games.

Garrett Cooper has 17 doubles, a triple and five home runs while hitting .315 for the Marlins. Avisail Garcia is 7-for-29 with a double and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 6-4, .257 batting average, 2.79 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Marlins: 5-5, .258 batting average, 4.24 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (forearm), Evan Lee: 15-Day IL (flexor), Stephen Strasburg: 15-Day IL (ribs), Hunter Harvey: 60-Day IL (pronator), Victor Arano: 15-Day IL (knee), Josh Rogers: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (biceps), Sean Doolittle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anibal Sanchez: 60-Day IL (neck), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Seth Romero: 60-Day IL (calf), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Marlins: Jorge Soler: day-to-day (back), Jazz Chisholm: 10-Day IL (back), Louis Head: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Edward Cabrera: 15-Day IL (elbow), Cole Sulser: 15-Day IL (lat), Jesus Luzardo: 60-Day IL (forearm), Joey Wendle: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Cody Poteet: 15-Day IL (elbow), Paul Campbell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 15-Day IL (back), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm)