How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. Miami Marlins Live Online on July 3, 2022: TV/Streaming Options

On Sunday, July 3, 2022 at 1:35 PM EDT, the Washington Nationals face the Miami Marlins. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, and MASN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Washington Nationals vs. Miami Marlins

In Washington, the game is streaming on MASN, while in Miami the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Florida.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN or Bally Sports Florida

Can you stream Washington Nationals vs. Miami Marlins on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Washington Nationals vs. Miami Marlins. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Miami Marlins vs. Washington Nationals Game Preview: Nationals host Miami Marlins, look to break home skid

Miami Marlins (36-40, fourth in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (29-51, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Pablo Lopez (5-4, 3.08 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 88 strikeouts); Nationals: Erick Fedde (5-5, 4.40 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 59 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marlins -137, Nationals +117; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals play the Miami Marlins looking to break a three-game home skid.

Washington is 29-51 overall and 14-29 at home. The Nationals have a 21-5 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Miami has a 36-40 record overall and a 17-24 record in road games. The Marlins have the ninth-ranked team batting average in the NL at .243.

Sunday’s game is the 12th time these teams match up this season. The Marlins have a 10-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Juan Soto has 16 doubles, 15 home runs and 33 RBI while hitting .219 for the Nationals. Josh Bell is 17-for-36 with six doubles and a triple over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 5-5, .245 batting average, 3.87 ERA, outscored by five runs

Marlins: 6-4, .254 batting average, 3.58 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (forearm), Evan Lee: 15-Day IL (flexor), Stephen Strasburg: 15-Day IL (ribs), Hunter Harvey: 60-Day IL (pronator), Victor Arano: 15-Day IL (knee), Josh Rogers: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Doolittle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anibal Sanchez: 60-Day IL (neck), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Seth Romero: 60-Day IL (calf), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Marlins: Jorge Soler: 10-Day IL (pelvis), Jazz Chisholm: 10-Day IL (back), Louis Head: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Edward Cabrera: 15-Day IL (elbow), Cole Sulser: 15-Day IL (lat), Jesus Luzardo: 60-Day IL (forearm), Cody Poteet: 15-Day IL (elbow), Paul Campbell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 15-Day IL (back), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm)