How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. Miami Marlins Live Online on July 4, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Monday, July 4, 2022 at 11:05 AM EDT, the Washington Nationals face the Miami Marlins. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, and MASN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Washington Nationals vs. Miami Marlins

In Washington, the game is streaming on MASN, while in Miami the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Florida. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN or Bally Sports Florida, this is your only option to stream Washington Nationals and Miami Marlins games all year long.

Can you stream Washington Nationals vs. Miami Marlins on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Washington Nationals vs. Miami Marlins. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

MASN≥ $89.99------

Live TV Streaming Option

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, and MASN + 35 Top Cable Channels

Miami Marlins vs. Washington Nationals Game Preview: Marlins try to continue road win streak in matchup against the Nationals

Miami Marlins (37-40, fourth in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (29-52, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Monday, 11:05 a.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Braxton Garrett (1-3, 5.24 ERA, 1.70 WHIP, 22 strikeouts); Nationals: Patrick Corbin (4-10, 6.06 ERA, 1.70 WHIP, 75 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marlins -113, Nationals -106; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins visit the Washington Nationals looking to continue a four-game road winning streak.

Washington has a 14-30 record in home games and a 29-52 record overall. The Nationals are 11-3 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Miami is 37-40 overall and 18-24 in road games. Marlins hitters are batting a collective .243, which ranks ninth in the NL.

The matchup Monday is the 13th time these teams meet this season. The Marlins hold an 11-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Bell has 17 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 47 RBI for the Nationals. Yadiel Hernandez is 7-for-24 with three doubles, a home run and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 4-6, .244 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Marlins: 6-4, .242 batting average, 3.64 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Juan Soto: day-to-day (calf), Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (forearm), Evan Lee: 15-Day IL (flexor), Stephen Strasburg: 15-Day IL (ribs), Hunter Harvey: 60-Day IL (pronator), Victor Arano: 15-Day IL (knee), Josh Rogers: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Doolittle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anibal Sanchez: 60-Day IL (neck), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Seth Romero: 60-Day IL (calf), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Marlins: Jorge Soler: 10-Day IL (pelvis), Jazz Chisholm: 10-Day IL (back), Louis Head: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Edward Cabrera: 15-Day IL (elbow), Cole Sulser: 15-Day IL (lat), Jesus Luzardo: 60-Day IL (forearm), Cody Poteet: 15-Day IL (elbow), Paul Campbell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 15-Day IL (back), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm)

