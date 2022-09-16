How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. Miami Marlins Live Online on September 16, 2022: Streaming Options

On Friday, September 16, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Washington Nationals face the Miami Marlins. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, and MASN2, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Washington Nationals vs. Miami Marlins

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In Washington, the game is streaming on MASN2, while in Miami the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Florida. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN2 or Bally Sports Florida, this is your only option to stream Washington Nationals and Miami Marlins games all year long.

Can you stream Washington Nationals vs. Miami Marlins on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Washington Nationals vs. Miami Marlins. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, and MASN2 + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

Miami Marlins vs. Washington Nationals Game Preview: Nationals come into matchup against the Marlins on losing streak

Miami Marlins (59-85, fourth in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (49-94, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Jesus Luzardo (3-7, 3.81 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 85 strikeouts); Nationals: Josiah Gray (7-9, 5.06 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 145 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals play the Miami Marlins as losers of five in a row.

Washington is 22-49 at home and 49-94 overall. The Nationals have the seventh-ranked team batting average in the NL at .251.

Miami is 59-85 overall and 30-42 on the road. The Marlins have a 32-21 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

The teams square off Friday for the 14th time this season. The Marlins are ahead 12-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lane Thomas has a .252 batting average to rank second on the Nationals, and has 24 doubles, two triples and 15 home runs. Joey Meneses is 13-for-44 with a home run and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Jon Berti has 15 doubles, two triples, three home runs and 24 RBI for the Marlins. Brian Anderson is 8-for-33 with two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 3-7, .287 batting average, 4.76 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Marlins: 4-6, .244 batting average, 5.06 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Nelson Cruz: day-to-day (eyes), Keibert Ruiz: 10-Day IL (groin), Victor Robles: day-to-day (neck), Yadiel Hernandez: 60-Day IL (calf), Victor Arano: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Cade Cavalli: 15-Day IL (shoulder), MacKenzie Gore: 15-Day IL (elbow), Evan Lee: 60-Day IL (flexor), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jackson Tetreault: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (forearm), Sean Doolittle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Marlins: Tommy Nance: 15-Day IL (groin), Jorge Soler: 60-Day IL (back), Joey Wendle: day-to-day (core), Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jordan Holloway: 60-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Castano: 7-Day IL (concussion), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jazz Chisholm: 60-Day IL (back), Cody Poteet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Paul Campbell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm)