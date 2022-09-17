How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. Washington Nationals Live Online on September 17, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming Options

On Saturday, September 17, 2022 at 4:05 PM EDT, the Washington Nationals face the Miami Marlins. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, and MASN2, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Washington Nationals vs. Miami Marlins

5-Day Free Trial

In Washington, the game is streaming on MASN2, while in Miami the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Florida. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN2 or Bally Sports Florida, this is your only option to stream Washington Nationals and Miami Marlins games all year long.

Can you stream Washington Nationals vs. Miami Marlins on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Washington Nationals vs. Miami Marlins. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, and MASN2 + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial

Miami Marlins vs. Washington Nationals Game Preview: Washington Nationals and Miami Marlins meet in game 2 of series

Miami Marlins (59-86, fourth in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (50-94, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Trevor Rogers (4-11, 5.35 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 105 strikeouts); Nationals: Erick Fedde (6-10, 5.24 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 83 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marlins -132, Nationals +111; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals lead 1-0 in a three-game series against the Miami Marlins.

Washington has a 50-94 record overall and a 23-49 record at home. Nationals hitters have a collective .315 on-base percentage, the ninth-ranked percentage in the NL.

Miami has a 30-43 record on the road and a 59-86 record overall. The Marlins have gone 22-35 in games decided by one run.

Saturday’s game is the 15th time these teams match up this season. The Marlins are ahead 12-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nelson Cruz has 16 doubles and 10 home runs for the Nationals. Joey Meneses is 13-for-42 with four doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 3-7, .285 batting average, 5.08 ERA, outscored by four runs

Marlins: 4-6, .247 batting average, 5.16 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Nelson Cruz: day-to-day (eyes), Keibert Ruiz: 10-Day IL (groin), Yadiel Hernandez: 60-Day IL (calf), Victor Arano: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Cade Cavalli: 15-Day IL (shoulder), MacKenzie Gore: 15-Day IL (elbow), Evan Lee: 60-Day IL (flexor), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jackson Tetreault: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (forearm), Sean Doolittle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Marlins: Tommy Nance: 15-Day IL (groin), Jorge Soler: 60-Day IL (back), Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jordan Holloway: 60-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Castano: 7-Day IL (concussion), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jazz Chisholm: 60-Day IL (back), Cody Poteet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Paul Campbell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm)