How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. Washington Nationals Live Online on May 28, 2021: TV Options/Streaming

On Friday, May 28, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Washington Nationals face the Milwaukee Brewers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Wisconsin, and MASN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Washington Nationals vs. Milwaukee Brewers

When: Friday, May 28, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT

TV: Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Wisconsin, and MASN

In Washington, the game is streaming on MASN, while in Milwaukee the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Wisconsin. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV .

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN or Bally Sports Wisconsin, this is your only option to stream Washington Nationals and Milwaukee Brewers games all year long.

Avisail Garcia and the Brewers will take on the Nationals Friday. Brewers: Brett Anderson (2-3, 4.35 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 17 strikeouts) Nationals: Jon Lester (0-2, 5.33 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 18 strikeouts).

The Nationals are 13-12 on their home turf. The Washington offense has compiled a .254 batting average as a team this season, good for first in the National League. Trea Turner leads the team with an average of .316.

The Brewers have gone 13-11 away from home. The Milwaukee offense has compiled a .209 batting average as a team this season, last in the National League. Kolten Wong leads the team with a mark of .273.

