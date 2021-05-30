How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. Washington Nationals Live Stream on May 30, 2021: TV Options/No Cable

On Sunday, May 30, 2021 at 1:05 PM EDT, the Washington Nationals face the Milwaukee Brewers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Wisconsin, and MASN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Washington Nationals vs. Milwaukee Brewers

When: Sunday, May 30, 2021 at 1:05 PM EDT

TV: Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Wisconsin, and MASN

Stream: Watch with a subscription to AT&T TV

Sign Up Now Get $75 Back on AT&T TV normally $84.99 / mo.

In Washington, the game is streaming on MASN, while in Milwaukee the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Wisconsin. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV .

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN or Bally Sports Wisconsin, this is your only option to stream Washington Nationals and Milwaukee Brewers games all year long.

How to Get $75 Back on AT&T TV

Click “ Get the Deal ” to activate the promotion

” to activate the promotion Enter your E-mail Address, so we know where to send the Gift Card

You will be sent to AT&T TV website to sign up for your AT&T TV account

After you finish your first month, you will receive a $75 Gift Card from The Streamable

Get the Deal Get $75 Back atttv.com

Washington enters the matchup as losers of their last three games. Brewers: Brandon Woodruff (3-2, 1.41 ERA, .70 WHIP, 73 strikeouts) Nationals: Max Scherzer (4-3, 2.27 ERA, .85 WHIP, 85 strikeouts).

The Nationals are 13-14 on their home turf. Washington leads the National League in hitting with a .253 batting average, Trea Turner leads the team with an average of .307.

The Brewers are 15-11 in road games. Milwaukee ranks last in the National League in hitting with a .211 batting average. Kolten Wong leads the club with an average of .288.

The Brewers won the last meeting 6-2. Brent Suter secured his fifth victory and Luis Urias went 3-for-3 with a double and two RBI for Milwaukee. Daniel Hudson took his first loss for Washington.

Live TV Streaming Option