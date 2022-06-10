 Skip to Content
How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. Milwaukee Brewers Live Online on June 10, 2022: Streaming Options/TV

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, June 10, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Washington Nationals face the Milwaukee Brewers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Wisconsin, and MASN2, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Washington Nationals vs. Milwaukee Brewers

In Washington, the game is streaming on MASN2, while in Milwaukee the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Wisconsin. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN2 or Bally Sports Wisconsin, this is your only option to stream Washington Nationals and Milwaukee Brewers games all year long.

Can you stream Washington Nationals vs. Milwaukee Brewers on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Washington Nationals vs. Milwaukee Brewers. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial$10 OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports Wisconsin≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports Wisconsin≥ $89.99------
MASN2≥ $89.99------

Live TV Streaming Option

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Wisconsin, and MASN2 + 35 Top Cable Channels

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Washington Nationals Game Preview: Brewers enter matchup against the Nationals on losing streak

Milwaukee Brewers (33-26, first in the NL Central) vs. Washington Nationals (21-38, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Aaron Ashby (1-4, 3.13 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 60 strikeouts); Nationals: Erick Fedde (3-4, 4.88 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 43 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -166, Nationals +142; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers are looking to end a six-game losing streak with a victory over the Washington Nationals.

Washington is 21-38 overall and 9-18 in home games. The Nationals have the third-ranked team batting average in the NL at .252.

Milwaukee has gone 18-14 on the road and 33-26 overall. The Brewers have gone 13-7 in games decided by one run.

The teams meet Friday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Juan Soto has 12 doubles and 12 home runs while hitting .216 for the Nationals. Lane Thomas is 11-for-30 with three doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Rowdy Tellez leads the Brewers with a .259 batting average, and has 14 doubles, 10 home runs, 15 walks and 37 RBI. Christian Yelich is 7-for-30 over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 3-7, .245 batting average, 7.61 ERA, outscored by 38 runs

Brewers: 2-8, .192 batting average, 4.70 ERA, outscored by 28 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Nelson Cruz: day-to-day (back), Victor Arano: 15-Day IL (knee), Josh Rogers: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Alcides Escobar: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (biceps), Sean Doolittle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anibal Sanchez: 60-Day IL (neck), Hunter Harvey: 10-Day IL (pronator), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Seth Romero: 60-Day IL (calf), Stephen Strasburg: 10-Day IL (shoulder/neck), Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (right forearm), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Brewers: Kolten Wong: day-to-day (calf), Trevor Gott: 15-Day IL (groin), Michael Brosseau: 10-Day IL (ankle), Omar Narvaez: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Topa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brandon Woodruff: 15-Day IL (ankle), Luis Perdomo: 15-Day IL (elbow), Freddy Peralta: 15-Day IL (lat), Jandel Gustave: 15-Day IL (hamstring)

