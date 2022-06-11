MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. Washington Nationals Live Online on June 11, 2022: Streaming Options

On Saturday, June 11, 2022 at 4:05 PM EDT, the Washington Nationals face the Milwaukee Brewers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Wisconsin, and MASN2, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Washington Nationals vs. Milwaukee Brewers

In Washington, the game is streaming on MASN2, while in Milwaukee the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Wisconsin. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN2 or Bally Sports Wisconsin, this is your only option to stream Washington Nationals and Milwaukee Brewers games all year long.

Can you stream Washington Nationals vs. Milwaukee Brewers on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Washington Nationals vs. Milwaukee Brewers. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM.

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Washington Nationals Game Preview: Nationals play the Brewers after Cruz's 4-hit game

Milwaukee Brewers (33-27, second in the NL Central) vs. Washington Nationals (22-38, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Eric Lauer (5-1, 2.38 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 65 strikeouts); Nationals: Patrick Corbin (2-8, 6.71 ERA, 1.76 WHIP, 53 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -165, Nationals +142; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals take on the Milwaukee Brewers after Nelson Cruz had four hits on Friday in an 11-5 win over the Brewers.

Washington has gone 10-18 at home and 22-38 overall. The Nationals are 15-25 in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

Milwaukee is 18-15 in road games and 33-27 overall. The Brewers have a 13-7 record in games decided by one run.

Saturday’s game is the fifth time these teams square off this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cruz has seven doubles and six home runs for the Nationals. Lane Thomas is 14-for-34 with three doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Rowdy Tellez leads the Brewers with a .258 batting average, and has 14 doubles, 10 home runs, 17 walks and 38 RBI. Andrew McCutchen is 10-for-36 with six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 4-6, .264 batting average, 6.46 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

Brewers: 1-9, .204 batting average, 5.76 ERA, outscored by 36 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Victor Arano: 15-Day IL (knee), Josh Rogers: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Alcides Escobar: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (biceps), Sean Doolittle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anibal Sanchez: 60-Day IL (neck), Hunter Harvey: 10-Day IL (pronator), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Seth Romero: 60-Day IL (calf), Stephen Strasburg: 10-Day IL (shoulder/neck), Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (right forearm), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Brewers: Alex Jackson: 10-Day IL (finger), Kolten Wong: day-to-day (calf), Trevor Gott: 15-Day IL (groin), Michael Brosseau: 10-Day IL (ankle), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Topa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brandon Woodruff: 15-Day IL (ankle), Luis Perdomo: 15-Day IL (elbow), Freddy Peralta: 15-Day IL (lat), Jandel Gustave: 15-Day IL (hamstring)