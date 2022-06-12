 Skip to Content
How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. Milwaukee Brewers Live Online on June 12, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Sunday, June 12, 2022 at 1:35 PM EDT, the Washington Nationals face the Milwaukee Brewers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Wisconsin, and MASN2, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Washington Nationals vs. Milwaukee Brewers

In Washington, the game is streaming on MASN2, while in Milwaukee the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Wisconsin. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN2 or Bally Sports Wisconsin, this is your only option to stream Washington Nationals and Milwaukee Brewers games all year long.

Can you stream Washington Nationals vs. Milwaukee Brewers on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Washington Nationals vs. Milwaukee Brewers. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial$10 OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports Wisconsin≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports Wisconsin≥ $89.99------
MASN2≥ $89.99------

Live TV Streaming Option

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Wisconsin, and MASN2 + 35 Top Cable Channels

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Washington Nationals Game Preview: Nationals host the Brewers on home winning streak

Milwaukee Brewers (33-28, second in the NL Central) vs. Washington Nationals (23-38, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Jason Alexander (0-0, 2.25 ERA, 1.58 WHIP, four strikeouts); Nationals: Paolo Espino (0-0, 2.02 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 20 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -128, Nationals +110; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals will try to keep a three-game home win streak going when they face the Milwaukee Brewers.

Washington has an 11-18 record in home games and a 23-38 record overall. The Nationals have a 16-5 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Milwaukee is 33-28 overall and 18-16 in road games. The Brewers have a 15-7 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

The teams meet Sunday for the sixth time this season. The Nationals are ahead 3-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Juan Soto leads the Nationals with 25 extra base hits (12 doubles and 13 home runs). Josh Bell is 14-for-39 with two doubles, a triple, three home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

Willy Adames is fourth on the Brewers with 16 extra base hits (six doubles and 10 home runs). Kolten Wong is 5-for-19 with a double, two home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 5-5, .274 batting average, 5.97 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Brewers: 1-9, .214 batting average, 5.87 ERA, outscored by 37 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Victor Arano: 15-Day IL (knee), Josh Rogers: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Alcides Escobar: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (biceps), Sean Doolittle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anibal Sanchez: 60-Day IL (neck), Hunter Harvey: 10-Day IL (pronator), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Seth Romero: 60-Day IL (calf), Stephen Strasburg: 10-Day IL (shoulder/neck), Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (right forearm), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Brewers: Kolten Wong: 10-Day IL (calf), Alex Jackson: 10-Day IL (finger), Trevor Gott: 15-Day IL (groin), Michael Brosseau: 10-Day IL (ankle), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Topa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brandon Woodruff: 15-Day IL (ankle), Luis Perdomo: 15-Day IL (elbow), Freddy Peralta: 15-Day IL (lat), Jandel Gustave: 15-Day IL (hamstring)

