MLB TV Guide: How to Watch New York Mets vs. Washington Nationals Live Without Cable on June 18, 2021: Streaming

On Friday, June 18, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Washington Nationals face the New York Mets. The game is airing exclusively on SportsNet NY and MASN2, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Washington Nationals vs. New York Mets

In Washington, the game is streaming on MASN2, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN2, this is your only option to stream Washington Nationals games all year long.

In New York, the game is streaming on SportsNet NY, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to watch New York Mets games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Joey Lucchesi (1-4, 5.18 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 36 strikeouts) Nationals: Erick Fedde (4-4, 3.86 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 43 strikeouts)

LINE: Nationals -109, Mets -106; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: New York heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Marcus Stroman. Stroman threw seven innings, giving up two runs on four hits with eight strikeouts against Chicago.

The Nationals are 9-13 against teams from the NL East. The Washington offense has compiled a .246 batting average as a team this season, good for seventh in the league. Trea Turner leads the team with an average of .303.

The Mets have gone 13-8 against division opponents. The New York pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 3.13. Jacob deGrom leads the team with a .54 earned run average.

The Mets won the last meeting 4-0. Taijuan Walker notched his first victory and J.D. Davis went 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBI for New York. Patrick Corbin registered his third loss for Washington.