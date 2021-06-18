 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

MLB TV Guide: How to Watch New York Mets vs. Washington Nationals Live Without Cable on June 18, 2021: Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, June 18, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Washington Nationals face the New York Mets. The game is airing exclusively on SportsNet NY and MASN2, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Washington Nationals vs. New York Mets

In Washington, the game is streaming on MASN2, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN2, this is your only option to stream Washington Nationals games all year long.

In New York, the game is streaming on SportsNet NY, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to watch New York Mets games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Joey Lucchesi (1-4, 5.18 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 36 strikeouts) Nationals: Erick Fedde (4-4, 3.86 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 43 strikeouts)

LINE: Nationals -109, Mets -106; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: New York heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Marcus Stroman. Stroman threw seven innings, giving up two runs on four hits with eight strikeouts against Chicago.

The Nationals are 9-13 against teams from the NL East. The Washington offense has compiled a .246 batting average as a team this season, good for seventh in the league. Trea Turner leads the team with an average of .303.

The Mets have gone 13-8 against division opponents. The New York pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 3.13. Jacob deGrom leads the team with a .54 earned run average.

The Mets won the last meeting 4-0. Taijuan Walker notched his first victory and J.D. Davis went 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBI for New York. Patrick Corbin registered his third loss for Washington.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
SportsNet NY≥ $84.99---
MASN2≥ $84.99------

All Live TV Streaming Options

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: SportsNet NY and MASN2 + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: SportsNet NY + 30 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: SportsNet NY + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: SportsNet NY + 31 Top Cable Channels

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable provides in-depth testing and reporting on streaming services, devices, internet, & cell phone plans. When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 2 Harrison Street, San Francisco, CA 94105 – Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.