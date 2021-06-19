 Skip to Content
How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. New York Mets Doubleheader Live Without Cable on June 19, 2021

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, June 19, 2021 at 1:05 PM EDT, the Washington Nationals face the New York Mets. The game is airing exclusively on MASN2, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Washington Nationals vs. New York Mets

In Washington, the game is streaming on MASN2, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN2, this is your only option to stream Washington Nationals games all year long.

In New York, Game 1 is streaming on WPIX and Game 2 is on SportsNet NY, which are available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream them on YouTube TV to watch New York Mets games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: TBD Nationals: Jon Lester (0-2, 4.09 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 29 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Washington heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Erick Fedde. Fedde went seven innings, giving up zero runs on two hits with six strikeouts against New York.

The Nationals are 10-13 against the rest of their division. The Washington offense has compiled a .246 batting average as a team this season, good for eighth in the league. Trea Turner leads the team with a mark of .302.

The Mets are 13-9 against NL East Division teams. New York has slugged .371 this season. Billy McKinney leads the club with a .453 slugging percentage, including 18 extra-base hits and seven home runs.

The Nationals won the last meeting 1-0. Brad Hand earned his fourth victory and Yan Gomes went 1-for-4 with an RBI for Washington. Edwin Diaz took his second loss for New York.

