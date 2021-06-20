How to Watch New York Mets vs. Washington Nationals Stream Live Without Cable on June 20, 2021: TV Channels/Live TV

On Sunday, June 20, 2021 at 1:05 PM EDT, the Washington Nationals face the New York Mets. The game is airing exclusively on SportsNet NY and MASN2, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Washington Nationals vs. New York Mets

In Washington, the game is streaming on MASN2, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN2, this is your only option to stream Washington Nationals games all year long.

In New York, the game is streaming on SportsNet NY, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to watch New York Mets games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Taijuan Walker (6-2, 2.12 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 72 strikeouts) Nationals: Patrick Corbin (4-5, 5.60 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 55 strikeouts)

LINE: Nationals +109, Mets -126; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets head to take on the Washington Nationals on Sunday.

The Nationals are 11-14 against NL East teams. The Washington offense has compiled a .246 batting average as a team this season, good for eighth in the league. Trea Turner leads the team with an average of .313.

The Mets are 14-10 against the rest of their division. The New York pitching staff owns a combined team ERA of 3.14, Marcus Stroman paces the staff with a mark of 2.35.

The Nationals won the last meeting 6-2. Jon Lester recorded his first victory and Kyle Schwarber went 2-for-4 with two home runs and four RBI for Washington. Robert Gsellman took his first loss for New York.