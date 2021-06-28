How to Watch New York Mets vs. Washington Nationals Live Online Without Cable on June 28, 2021: TV/Streaming

On Monday, June 28, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Washington Nationals face the New York Mets. The game is airing exclusively on SportsNet NY and MASN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Washington Nationals vs. New York Mets

In Washington, the game is streaming on MASN, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN, this is your only option to stream Washington Nationals games all year long.

In New York, the game is streaming on SportsNet NY, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to watch New York Mets games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Jerad Eickhoff (0-0, .00 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 3 strikeouts) Nationals: TBD

BOTTOM LINE: Washington and New York will play on Monday.

The Nationals are 16-16 against opponents from the NL East. The Washington offense has compiled a .248 batting average as a team this season, good for sixth in the MLB. Trea Turner leads the team with a mark of .309.

The Mets are 18-15 against NL East Division opponents. New York has slugged .367 this season. Pete Alonso leads the team with a mark of .450.

The Nationals won the last meeting 5-2. Patrick Corbin recorded his fifth victory and Kyle Schwarber went 3-for-4 with three home runs and four RBI for Washington. Taijuan Walker registered his third loss for New York.