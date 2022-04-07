How to Watch New York Mets vs. Washington Nationals Season Opener Live Online Without Cable on April 7, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Thursday, April 7, 2022 at 4:05 PM EDT, the Washington Nationals face the New York Mets. The game is airing exclusively on SportsNet NY and MASN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Washington Nationals vs. New York Mets

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

In Washington, the game is streaming on MASN, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN, this is your only option to stream Washington Nationals games all year long.

In New York, the game is streaming on SportsNet NY, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch New York Mets games all year long.

Can you stream Washington Nationals vs. New York Mets on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Washington Nationals vs. New York Mets. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

New York Mets vs. Washington Nationals Game Preview: Nationals open season at home against the Mets

New York Mets vs. Washington Nationals

Washington; Thursday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Tylor Megill (0-0); Nationals: Patrick Corbin (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -132, Nationals +112; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals start the season at home against the New York Mets.

Washington went 65-97 overall and 35-46 at home last season. The Nationals pitching staff had a collective 4.83 ERA while averaging 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings in the 2021 season.

New York went 77-85 overall and 30-51 in road games last season. The Mets pitching staff had a collective 3.90 ERA while averaging 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings in the 2021 season.

INJURIES: Nationals: Ehire Adrianza: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (right forearm), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mets: Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)