How to Watch New York Mets vs. Washington Nationals Game Live Online on April 8, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, April 8, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Washington Nationals face the New York Mets. The game is airing exclusively on Apple TV+, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

In Washington, New York, and Nationally the game will be streaming on Apple TV+, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

The broadcast team of Melanie Newman (play-by-play), Chris Young (analyst), Hannah Keyser (analyst), and Brooke Fletcher (reporter) will call the New York Mets at the Washington Nationals at 7 p.m. ET.

For the opening half of the season, games that air on Apple TV+ will be free to all viewers. You can watch Friday Night Baseball in the Apple TV app on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast with Google TV, Android TV, LG Smart TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, VIZIO Smart TVs, and Comcast Xfinity set-top boxes. You can also stream it on your browser, including on Android devices at tv.apple.com.

“Friday Night Baseball” live pre- and postgame coverage will be hosted by Lauren Gardner, along with a rotating group of analysts and former Major League Baseball (MLB) players, including Carlos Peña, Cliff Floyd, and Yonder Alonso.

Can you stream Washington Nationals vs. New York Mets on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Washington Nationals vs. New York Mets game won’t be available since it is on Apple TV+.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Apple TV+. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of Apple TV+.

New York Mets vs. Washington Nationals Game Preview: Mets meet the Nationals with 1-0 series lead

New York Mets (1-0) vs. Washington Nationals (0-1)

Washington; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Max Scherzer (0-0); Nationals: Josiah Gray (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -179, Nationals +154; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets face the Washington Nationals with a 1-0 series lead.

Washington had a 65-97 record overall and a 35-46 record in home games last season. The Nationals averaged 8.6 hits per game last season while batting a collective .258.

New York went 77-85 overall and 30-51 on the road last season. The Mets scored 3.9 runs per game while giving up 4.1 in the 2021 season.

INJURIES: Nationals: Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Seth Romero: 60-Day IL (calf), Stephen Strasburg: 10-Day IL (shoulder/neck), Ehire Adrianza: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (right forearm), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mets: Jacob deGrom: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Jake Reed: 10-Day IL (side), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)