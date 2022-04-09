 Skip to Content
How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. New York Mets Game Live Online on April 9, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels/Viewing Options

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, April 9, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Washington Nationals face the New York Mets. The game is airing exclusively on SportsNet NY and MASN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Washington Nationals vs. New York Mets

In Washington, the game is streaming on MASN, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN, this is your only option to stream Washington Nationals games all year long.

In New York, the game is streaming on SportsNet NY, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch New York Mets games all year long.

Can you stream Washington Nationals vs. New York Mets on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Washington Nationals vs. New York Mets game won’t be available since it is on MLB Network.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialFree TrialFree Trial$10 OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
SportsNet NY≥ $89.99---
MASN≥ $89.99------

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: SportsNet NY and MASN + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: SportsNet NY + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: SportsNet NY + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: SportsNet NY + 32 Top Cable Channels

New York Mets vs. Washington Nationals Game Preview: Mets try to take their third game against the Nats

New York Mets (2-0) vs. Washington Nationals (0-2)

Washington; Saturday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Chris Bassitt (0-0); Nationals: Joan Adon (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -155, Nationals +134; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets face the Washington Nationals with a 1-0 series lead.

Washington had a 65-97 record overall and a 35-46 record in home games last season. The Nationals averaged 2.9 extra base hits per game, including 1.1 home runs.

New York had a 77-85 record overall and a 30-51 record in road games last season. The Mets slugged .391 with a .706 OPS as a team in the 2021 season.

INJURIES: Nationals: Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Seth Romero: 60-Day IL (calf), Stephen Strasburg: 10-Day IL (shoulder/neck), Ehire Adrianza: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (right forearm), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mets: Francisco Lindor: day-to-day (head), Pete Alonso: day-to-day (head), Jacob deGrom: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Jake Reed: 10-Day IL (side), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)

