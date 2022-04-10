How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. New York Mets Game Live Online on April 10, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels/Viewing Options

On Sunday, April 10, 2022 at 1:35 PM EDT, the Washington Nationals face the New York Mets. The game is airing exclusively on SportsNet NY and MASN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Washington Nationals vs. New York Mets

In Washington, the game is streaming on MASN. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN, this is your only option to stream Washington Nationals games all year long.

In New York, the game is streaming on SportsNet NY. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch New York Mets games all year long.

Can you stream Washington Nationals vs. New York Mets on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Washington Nationals vs. New York Mets game won’t be available since it is on MLB Network.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

New York Mets vs. Washington Nationals Game Preview: Mets Looks to Sweep The Series vs. The Nats

New York Mets (3-0) vs. Washington Nationals (0-3)

Washington; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Carlos Carrasco (0-0); Nationals: Erick Fedde (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -136, Nationals +116; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets meet the Washington Nationals leading the series 2-0.

Washington had a 65-97 record overall and a 35-46 record at home last season. The Nationals averaged 8.6 hits per game last season while batting a collective .258 and slugging .417.

New York had a 77-85 record overall and a 30-51 record on the road last season. The Mets averaged 7.7 hits per game last season while batting a collective .239 and slugging .391.

INJURIES: Nationals: Mason Thompson: day-to-day (biceps), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Seth Romero: 60-Day IL (calf), Stephen Strasburg: 10-Day IL (shoulder/neck), Ehire Adrianza: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (right forearm), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mets: Jacob deGrom: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Jake Reed: 10-Day IL (side), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)