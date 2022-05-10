 Skip to Content
How to Watch New York Mets vs. Washington Nationals Live Online on May 10, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Washington Nationals face the New York Mets. The game is airing exclusively on SportsNet NY and MASN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Washington Nationals vs. New York Mets

In Washington, the game is streaming on MASN, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN, this is your only option to stream Washington Nationals games all year long.

In New York, the game is streaming on SportsNet NY, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch New York Mets games all year long.

Can you stream Washington Nationals vs. New York Mets on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Washington Nationals vs. New York Mets. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
SportsNet NY≥ $89.99---
MASN≥ $89.99------

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: SportsNet NY and MASN + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: SportsNet NY + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: SportsNet NY + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: SportsNet NY + 32 Top Cable Channels

New York Mets vs. Washington Nationals Game Preview: Mets visit the Nationals to start 3-game series

New York Mets (20-9, first in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (10-20, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Tylor Megill (4-1, 2.43 ERA, .90 WHIP, 36 strikeouts); Nationals: Patrick Corbin (0-5, 7.16 ERA, 1.81 WHIP, 26 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals host the New York Mets to start a three-game series.

Washington has a 10-20 record overall and a 3-11 record at home. The Nationals are 7-1 in games when they scored at least five runs.

New York has gone 9-5 in home games and 20-9 overall. Mets pitchers have a collective 2.99 ERA, which ranks fourth in MLB play.

Tuesday’s game is the fifth time these teams meet this season. The Mets are up 3-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Bell has seven doubles and four home runs for the Nationals. Cesar Hernandez is 15-for-44 with three doubles over the last 10 games.

Jeff McNeil is fifth on the Mets with a .323 batting average, and has seven doubles, a triple, a home run, nine walks and 10 RBI. Pete Alonso is 12-for-39 with four home runs and 10 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 4-6, .312 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Mets: 6-4, .249 batting average, 3.74 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Sean Doolittle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anibal Sanchez: 60-Day IL (neck), Ehire Adrianza: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Hunter Harvey: 10-Day IL (pronator), Mason Thompson: 10-Day IL (biceps), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Seth Romero: 60-Day IL (calf), Stephen Strasburg: 10-Day IL (shoulder/neck), Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (right forearm), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mets: Trevor May: 15-Day IL (tricep), Sean Reid-Foley: 10-Day IL (elbow), Jacob deGrom: 10-Day IL (shoulder), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)

