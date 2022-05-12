MLB TV Guide: How to Watch New York Mets vs. Washington Nationals Live Online on May 12, 2022: Streaming Options

On Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 1:05 PM EDT, the Washington Nationals face the New York Mets. The game is airing exclusively on SportsNet NY and MASN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Washington Nationals vs. New York Mets

In Washington, the game is streaming on MASN. In Washington, the game is streaming on MASN.

In New York, the game is streaming on SportsNet NY.

Can you stream Washington Nationals vs. New York Mets on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Washington Nationals vs. New York Mets game won’t be available since it is on MLB Network.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

New York Mets vs. Washington Nationals Game Preview: Nationals Look to Take Second Game in matchup against the Mets

New York Mets (21-11, first in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (11-21, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Thursday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Taijuan Walker; Nationals: Joan Adon

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -181, Nationals +155; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals host the New York Mets after snapping their nine-game home losing streak.

Washington is 10-21 overall and 3-12 at home. The Nationals have the fourth-best team batting average in MLB play at .252.

New York is 9-5 at home and 21-9 overall. The Mets are 18-2 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Wednesday’s game is the sixth time these teams match up this season. The Mets hold a 4-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Juan Soto leads the Nationals with six home runs while slugging .451. Josh Bell is 16-for-42 with three doubles, two home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Pete Alonso has five doubles, seven home runs and 26 RBI for the Mets. Starling Marte is 11-for-38 with three doubles, a home run and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 4-6, .322 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Mets: 6-4, .241 batting average, 3.94 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Alcides Escobar: day-to-day (), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (biceps), Sean Doolittle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anibal Sanchez: 60-Day IL (neck), Ehire Adrianza: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Hunter Harvey: 10-Day IL (pronator), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Seth Romero: 60-Day IL (calf), Stephen Strasburg: 10-Day IL (shoulder/neck), Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (right forearm), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mets: Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Trevor May: 15-Day IL (tricep), Sean Reid-Foley: 10-Day IL (elbow), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)