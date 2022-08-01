How to Watch New York Mets vs. Washington Nationals Live Online on August 1, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Monday, August 1, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Washington Nationals face the New York Mets. The game is airing exclusively on SportsNet NY and MASN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Washington Nationals vs. New York Mets

New York Mets vs. Washington Nationals Game Preview: Mets take road win streak into game against the Nationals

New York Mets (64-37, first in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (35-68, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Monday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Max Scherzer (6-2, 2.09 ERA, .90 WHIP, 104 strikeouts); Nationals: Patrick Corbin (4-14, 6.49 ERA, 1.77 WHIP, 98 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -249, Nationals +206; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets hit the road against the Washington Nationals trying to extend a three-game road winning streak.

Washington is 16-38 at home and 35-68 overall. The Nationals have gone 24-53 in games when they have given up a home run.

New York has a 33-20 record in road games and a 64-37 record overall. The Mets have the second-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .326.

The teams match up Monday for the 11th time this season. The Mets lead the season series 8-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nelson Cruz has 15 doubles, eight home runs and 52 RBI for the Nationals. Victor Robles is 9-for-36 with three home runs over the last 10 games.

Starling Marte has 19 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs and 46 RBI for the Mets. Pete Alonso is 13-for-37 with four doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 5-5, .222 batting average, 5.07 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Mets: 7-3, .281 batting average, 2.60 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Victor Robles: day-to-day (hamstring), Erick Fedde: 15-Day IL (right shoulder), Tyler Clippard: 15-Day IL (groin), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jackson Tetreault: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Reed Garrett: 15-Day IL (biceps), Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (forearm), Evan Lee: 15-Day IL (flexor), Sean Doolittle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Seth Romero: 60-Day IL (calf), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mets: Drew Smith: 15-Day IL (back), Dominic Smith: 10-Day IL (ankle), James McCann: 10-Day IL (oblique), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Reid-Foley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor May: 60-Day IL (tricep), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)