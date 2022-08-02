How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. New York Mets Live Online on August 2, 2022: Viewing Options/Streaming

On Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Washington Nationals face the New York Mets. The game is airing exclusively on SportsNet NY and MASN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Washington Nationals vs. New York Mets

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In Washington, the game is streaming on MASN, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN, this is your only option to stream Washington Nationals games all year long.

In New York, the game is streaming on SportsNet NY, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch New York Mets games all year long.

Can you stream Washington Nationals vs. New York Mets on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Washington Nationals vs. New York Mets. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

New York Mets vs. Washington Nationals Game Preview: Mets take on the Nationals after Nimmo's 4-hit game

New York Mets (65-37, first in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (35-69, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Jacob deGrom (0-0); Nationals: Cory Abbott (0-0, 2.25 ERA, .75 WHIP, six strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -291, Nationals +238; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets play the Washington Nationals after Brandon Nimmo had four hits against the Nationals on Monday.

Washington has a 16-39 record at home and a 35-69 record overall. The Nationals are 24-11 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

New York has a 65-37 record overall and a 34-20 record on the road. The Mets have the fifth-best team ERA in the majors at 3.56.

The matchup Tuesday is the 12th time these teams square off this season. The Mets hold a 9-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Juan Soto leads the Nationals with 21 home runs while slugging .480. Yadiel Hernandez is 9-for-27 with a double, a home run and three RBI over the last 10 games.

Pete Alonso leads New York with 27 home runs while slugging .548. Francisco Lindor is 16-for-40 with two home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 4-6, .217 batting average, 5.48 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

Mets: 7-3, .297 batting average, 2.63 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Erick Fedde: 15-Day IL (right shoulder), Tyler Clippard: 15-Day IL (groin), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jackson Tetreault: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Reed Garrett: 15-Day IL (biceps), Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (forearm), Evan Lee: 15-Day IL (flexor), Sean Doolittle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Seth Romero: 60-Day IL (calf), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mets: Drew Smith: 15-Day IL (back), Dominic Smith: 10-Day IL (ankle), James McCann: 10-Day IL (oblique), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Reid-Foley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor May: 60-Day IL (tricep), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)