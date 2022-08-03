MLB TV Guide: How to Watch New York Mets vs. Washington Nationals Live Online on August 3, 2022: Streaming Options

On Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 4:05 PM EDT, the Washington Nationals face the New York Mets. The game is airing exclusively on SportsNet NY and MASN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Washington Nationals vs. New York Mets

In Washington, the game is streaming on MASN. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN, this is your only option to stream Washington Nationals games all year long.

In New York, the game is streaming on SportsNet NY. You can also stream it on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch New York Mets games all year long.

Can you stream Washington Nationals vs. New York Mets on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Washington Nationals vs. New York Mets game won't be available since it is on MLB Network.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

New York Mets vs. Washington Nationals Game Preview: Nationals take on the Mets in series rubber match

New York Mets (65-38, first in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (36-69, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Wednesday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Chris Bassitt (7-7, 3.83 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 117 strikeouts); Nationals: Anibal Sanchez (0-3, 7.47 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 13 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -251, Nationals +206; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the Washington Nationals and the New York Mets are looking for a series win with a victory on Wednesday.

Washington has a 36-69 record overall and a 17-39 record at home. The Nationals are 25-5 in games when they scored at least five runs.

New York has a 34-21 record on the road and a 65-38 record overall. Mets hitters have a collective .404 slugging percentage to rank seventh in the NL.

Wednesday’s game is the 13th time these teams match up this season. The Mets have a 9-3 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nelson Cruz has 15 doubles and eight home runs for the Nationals. Luis Garcia is 10-for-34 with two doubles, a triple and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Starling Marte has a .300 batting average to rank fifth on the Mets, and has 19 doubles, four triples and 11 home runs. Francisco Lindor is 15-for-39 with three home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 5-5, .233 batting average, 4.70 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Mets: 7-3, .290 batting average, 2.93 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Evan Lee: 60-Day IL (flexor), MacKenzie Gore: 15-Day IL (elbow), Erick Fedde: 15-Day IL (right shoulder), Tyler Clippard: 15-Day IL (groin), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jackson Tetreault: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Reed Garrett: 15-Day IL (biceps), Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (forearm), Sean Doolittle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Seth Romero: 60-Day IL (calf), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mets: Drew Smith: 15-Day IL (back), Dominic Smith: 10-Day IL (ankle), James McCann: 10-Day IL (oblique), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Reid-Foley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor May: 60-Day IL (tricep), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)