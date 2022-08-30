 Skip to Content
How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Washington Nationals Live Online on August 30, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Washington Nationals face the Oakland Athletics. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports California and MASN2, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Washington Nationals vs. Oakland Athletics

In Washington, the game is streaming on MASN2, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN2, this is your only option to stream Washington Nationals games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch Oakland Athletics games all year long.

Can you stream Washington Nationals vs. Oakland Athletics on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Washington Nationals vs. Oakland Athletics. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: NBC Sports California and MASN2 + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 32 Top Cable Channels

Oakland Athletics vs. Washington Nationals Game Preview: Nationals take on the Athletics in first of 3-game series

Oakland Athletics (48-81, fifth in the AL West) vs. Washington Nationals (43-85, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Cole Irvin (6-11, 3.16 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 98 strikeouts); Nationals: Erick Fedde (5-8, 4.88 ERA, 1.51 WHIP, 76 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nationals -115, Athletics -105; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals host the Oakland Athletics to begin a three-game series.

Washington is 20-46 at home and 43-85 overall. Nationals hitters are batting a collective .246, which ranks seventh in the NL.

Oakland has gone 26-37 in road games and 48-81 overall. The Athletics have a 16-9 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The teams meet Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luke Voit leads the Nationals with 17 home runs while slugging .414. Joey Meneses is 12-for-39 with three doubles, a home run and two RBI over the past 10 games.

Seth Brown leads the Athletics with 17 home runs while slugging .418. Sean Murphy is 10-for-32 with three doubles and an RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 4-6, .220 batting average, 3.10 ERA, outscored by five runs

Athletics: 5-5, .211 batting average, 3.83 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Yadiel Hernandez: 60-Day IL (left calf), MacKenzie Gore: 15-Day IL (elbow), Evan Lee: 60-Day IL (flexor), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jackson Tetreault: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (forearm), Sean Doolittle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Athletics: Dany Jimenez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Skye Bolt: 10-Day IL (knee), Paul Blackburn: 60-Day IL (finger), Ramon Laureano: 10-Day IL (oblique), Daulton Jefferies: 60-Day IL (arm), Deolis Guerra: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brent Honeywell Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow)

