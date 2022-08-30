How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Washington Nationals Live Online on August 30, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Washington Nationals face the Oakland Athletics. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports California and MASN2, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Washington Nationals vs. Oakland Athletics

Oakland Athletics vs. Washington Nationals Game Preview: Nationals take on the Athletics in first of 3-game series

Oakland Athletics (48-81, fifth in the AL West) vs. Washington Nationals (43-85, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Cole Irvin (6-11, 3.16 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 98 strikeouts); Nationals: Erick Fedde (5-8, 4.88 ERA, 1.51 WHIP, 76 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nationals -115, Athletics -105; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals host the Oakland Athletics to begin a three-game series.

Washington is 20-46 at home and 43-85 overall. Nationals hitters are batting a collective .246, which ranks seventh in the NL.

Oakland has gone 26-37 in road games and 48-81 overall. The Athletics have a 16-9 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The teams meet Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luke Voit leads the Nationals with 17 home runs while slugging .414. Joey Meneses is 12-for-39 with three doubles, a home run and two RBI over the past 10 games.

Seth Brown leads the Athletics with 17 home runs while slugging .418. Sean Murphy is 10-for-32 with three doubles and an RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 4-6, .220 batting average, 3.10 ERA, outscored by five runs

Athletics: 5-5, .211 batting average, 3.83 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Yadiel Hernandez: 60-Day IL (left calf), MacKenzie Gore: 15-Day IL (elbow), Evan Lee: 60-Day IL (flexor), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jackson Tetreault: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (forearm), Sean Doolittle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Athletics: Dany Jimenez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Skye Bolt: 10-Day IL (knee), Paul Blackburn: 60-Day IL (finger), Ramon Laureano: 10-Day IL (oblique), Daulton Jefferies: 60-Day IL (arm), Deolis Guerra: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brent Honeywell Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow)