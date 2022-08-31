 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. Oakland Athletics Live Online on August 31, 2022: Streaming/Viewing Options

Jason Gurwin

On Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Washington Nationals face the Oakland Athletics. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports California and MASN2, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Washington Nationals vs. Oakland Athletics

In Washington, the game is streaming on MASN2, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN2, this is your only option to stream Washington Nationals games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch Oakland Athletics games all year long.

Can you stream Washington Nationals vs. Oakland Athletics on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Washington Nationals vs. Oakland Athletics. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
NBC Sports California≥ $89.99---
MASN2≥ $89.99------

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: NBC Sports California and MASN2 + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 32 Top Cable Channels

Oakland Athletics vs. Washington Nationals Game Preview: Athletics take win streak into game against the Nationals

Oakland Athletics (49-81, fifth in the AL West) vs. Washington Nationals (43-86, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Wednesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: James Kaprielian (3-8, 4.88 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 73 strikeouts); Nationals: Anibal Sanchez (0-5, 5.72 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 28 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Athletics -118, Nationals -101; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics will look to keep a three-game win streak intact when they play the Washington Nationals.

Washington has a 20-47 record at home and a 43-86 record overall. The Nationals are 28-10 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Oakland is 49-81 overall and 27-37 in road games. The Athletics have a 34-10 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The teams meet Wednesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luke Voit leads Washington with 17 home runs while slugging .409. Lane Thomas is 12-for-39 with three home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Seth Brown leads the Athletics with 17 home runs while slugging .413. Sean Murphy is 12-for-34 with three doubles, a home run and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 4-6, .232 batting average, 3.83 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Athletics: 6-4, .227 batting average, 3.73 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Cade Cavalli: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Yadiel Hernandez: 60-Day IL (left calf), MacKenzie Gore: 15-Day IL (elbow), Evan Lee: 60-Day IL (flexor), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jackson Tetreault: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (forearm), Sean Doolittle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Athletics: Zach Jackson: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Dany Jimenez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Skye Bolt: 10-Day IL (knee), Paul Blackburn: 60-Day IL (finger), Ramon Laureano: 10-Day IL (oblique), Daulton Jefferies: 60-Day IL (arm), Deolis Guerra: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brent Honeywell Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.