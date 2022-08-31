MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. Oakland Athletics Live Online on August 31, 2022: Streaming/Viewing Options

On Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Washington Nationals face the Oakland Athletics. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports California and MASN2, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Washington Nationals vs. Oakland Athletics

In Washington, the game is streaming on MASN2. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN2, this is your only option to stream Washington Nationals games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California. You can also stream it on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch Oakland Athletics games all year long.

Can you stream Washington Nationals vs. Oakland Athletics on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Washington Nationals vs. Oakland Athletics. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

Oakland Athletics vs. Washington Nationals Game Preview: Athletics take win streak into game against the Nationals

Oakland Athletics (49-81, fifth in the AL West) vs. Washington Nationals (43-86, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Wednesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: James Kaprielian (3-8, 4.88 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 73 strikeouts); Nationals: Anibal Sanchez (0-5, 5.72 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 28 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Athletics -118, Nationals -101; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics will look to keep a three-game win streak intact when they play the Washington Nationals.

Washington has a 20-47 record at home and a 43-86 record overall. The Nationals are 28-10 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Oakland is 49-81 overall and 27-37 in road games. The Athletics have a 34-10 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The teams meet Wednesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luke Voit leads Washington with 17 home runs while slugging .409. Lane Thomas is 12-for-39 with three home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Seth Brown leads the Athletics with 17 home runs while slugging .413. Sean Murphy is 12-for-34 with three doubles, a home run and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 4-6, .232 batting average, 3.83 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Athletics: 6-4, .227 batting average, 3.73 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Cade Cavalli: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Yadiel Hernandez: 60-Day IL (left calf), MacKenzie Gore: 15-Day IL (elbow), Evan Lee: 60-Day IL (flexor), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jackson Tetreault: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (forearm), Sean Doolittle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Athletics: Zach Jackson: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Dany Jimenez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Skye Bolt: 10-Day IL (knee), Paul Blackburn: 60-Day IL (finger), Ramon Laureano: 10-Day IL (oblique), Daulton Jefferies: 60-Day IL (arm), Deolis Guerra: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brent Honeywell Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow)