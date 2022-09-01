How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Washington Nationals Live Online on September 1, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Thursday, September 1, 2022 at 4:05 PM EDT, the Washington Nationals face the Oakland Athletics. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports California and MASN2, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Washington Nationals vs. Oakland Athletics

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In Washington, the game is streaming on MASN2, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN2, this is your only option to stream Washington Nationals games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch Oakland Athletics games all year long.

Can you stream Washington Nationals vs. Oakland Athletics on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Washington Nationals vs. Oakland Athletics. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Oakland Athletics vs. Washington Nationals Game Preview: Nationals and Athletics meet to decide series winner

Oakland Athletics (49-82, fifth in the AL West) vs. Washington Nationals (44-86, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Thursday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Ken Waldichuk (0-0); Nationals: Paolo Espino (0-6, 4.35 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 69 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nationals -115, Athletics -105; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals and Oakland Athletics play on Thursday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Washington has a 44-86 record overall and a 21-47 record at home. The Nationals are 32-16 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Oakland has gone 27-38 on the road and 49-82 overall. The Athletics have a 12-21 record in games decided by one run.

The teams meet Thursday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nelson Cruz has 16 doubles and 10 home runs for the Nationals. Joey Meneses is 14-for-40 with five doubles, a home run and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Sean Murphy has 30 doubles, a triple and 17 home runs while hitting .258 for the Athletics. Dermis Garcia is 5-for-10 with two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 4-6, .240 batting average, 3.83 ERA, outscored by six runs

Athletics: 5-5, .222 batting average, 3.72 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Cade Cavalli: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Yadiel Hernandez: 60-Day IL (left calf), MacKenzie Gore: 15-Day IL (elbow), Evan Lee: 60-Day IL (flexor), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jackson Tetreault: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (forearm), Sean Doolittle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Athletics: Zach Jackson: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Dany Jimenez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Skye Bolt: 10-Day IL (knee), Paul Blackburn: 60-Day IL (finger), Ramon Laureano: 10-Day IL (oblique), Daulton Jefferies: 60-Day IL (arm), Deolis Guerra: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brent Honeywell Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow)