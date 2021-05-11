 Skip to Content
How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Washington Nationals Live Online on May 11, 2021: TV Options/Live Stream

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Washington Nationals face the Philadelphia Phillies. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Philadelphia+ and MASN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Washington Nationals vs. Philadelphia Phillies

In Washington, the game is streaming on MASN, which is available with a . Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN, this is your only option to stream Washington Nationals games all year long.

In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia+, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV to watch Philadelphia Phillies games all year long.

Washington and Philadelphia will face off on Tuesday. Phillies: Chase Anderson (1-3, 5.54 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 21 strikeouts) Nationals: Erick Fedde (2-3, 5.27 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 28 strikeouts).

The Nationals are 5-7 against opponents from the NL East. Washington leads the National League in hitting with a .247 batting average, Trea Turner leads the team with an average of .308.

The Phillies are 8-10 against opponents from the NL East. Philadelphia has hit 39 home runs as a team this season. Rhys Hoskins leads the team with eight, averaging one every 16.6 at-bats.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$20$35$35$64.99
NBC Sports Philadelphia+----
MASN≥ $84.99------

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Philadelphia+ + 30 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Philadelphia+ + 32 Top Cable Channels

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: MASN + 35 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Philadelphia+ + 31 Top Cable Channels

The Streamable

The Streamable provides in-depth testing and reporting on streaming services, devices, internet, & cell phone plans. When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

