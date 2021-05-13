MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live Online on May 13, 2021: Streaming & TV
On Thursday, May 13, 2021 at 1:05 PM EDT, the Washington Nationals face the Philadelphia Phillies. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Philadelphia and MASN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Washington Nationals vs. Philadelphia Phillies
- When: Thursday, May 13, 2021 at 1:05 PM EDT
- TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia and MASN
- Stream: Watch with
In Washington, the game is streaming on MASN, which is available with a . Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN, this is your only option to stream Washington Nationals games all year long.
In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV to watch Philadelphia Phillies games all year long.
Washington enters the game as losers of their last four games.
Phillies: Zach Eflin (2-1, 3.38 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 42 strikeouts) Nationals: Patrick Corbin (1-3, 7.36 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 20 strikeouts)
The Nationals are 5-9 against the rest of their division. The Washington offense has compiled a .246 batting average as a team this season, good for sixth in the National League. Trea Turner leads the team with an average of .318.
The Phillies have gone 10-10 against division opponents. Philadelphia’s lineup has 41 home runs this season, Rhys Hoskins leads the club with eight homers.
The Phillies won the last meeting 5-2. Jose Alvarado earned his third victory and Odubel Herrera went 2-for-5 with a home run and an RBI for Philadelphia. Brad Hand took his second loss for Washington.
