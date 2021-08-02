How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Washington Nationals Live Online Without Cable on August 2, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

On Monday, August 2, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Washington Nationals face the Philadelphia Phillies. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Philadelphia and MASN2, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Washington Nationals vs. Philadelphia Phillies

In Washington, the game is streaming on MASN2, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN2, this is your only option to stream Washington Nationals games all year long.

In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV to watch Philadelphia Phillies games all year long.

If you live outside of Washington D.C. or Philadelphia, you can stream the game on ESPN which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Ranger Suarez (5-3, 1.12 ERA, .82 WHIP, 42 strikeouts) Nationals: Josiah Gray (0-0, 6.75 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 13 strikeouts)

LINE: Nationals +103, Phillies -121; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Rhys Hoskins and the Phillies will take on the Nationals Monday.

The Nationals are 29-26 on their home turf. The Washington offense has compiled a .259 batting average as a team this season, Juan Soto leads the team with a mark of .299.

The Phillies are 21-32 on the road. Philadelphia has hit 120 home runs as a team this season. Rhys Hoskins leads the club with 23, averaging one every 16 at-bats.

The Phillies won the last meeting 11-8. Ranger Suarez earned his fifth victory and Brad Miller went 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBI for Philadelphia. Sam Clay took his fourth loss for Washington.