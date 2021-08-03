How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live Online Without Cable on August 3, 2021: Live Stream/TV Options

On Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Washington Nationals face the Philadelphia Phillies. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Philadelphia and MASN2, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Washington Nationals vs. Philadelphia Phillies

In Washington, the game is streaming on MASN2, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN2, this is your only option to stream Washington Nationals games all year long.

In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV to watch Philadelphia Phillies games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Zack Wheeler (8-6, 2.45 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 165 strikeouts) Nationals: Patrick Corbin (6-9, 5.78 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 82 strikeouts)

LINE: Nationals +149, Phillies -169; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Washington and Philadelphia will face off on Tuesday.

The Nationals are 29-27 in home games in 2020. Washington’s lineup has 123 home runs this season, Juan Soto leads the club with 18 homers.

The Phillies have gone 22-32 away from home. Philadelphia is slugging .402 as a unit. Bryce Harper leads the team with a slugging percentage of .544.

The Phillies won the last meeting 7-5. Archie Bradley earned his sixth victory and Odubel Herrera went 2-for-3 with a home run and an RBI for Philadelphia. Gabe Klobosits registered his first loss for Washington.