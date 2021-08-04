MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Washington Nationals Live Online Without Cable on August 4, 2021: Streaming/Channels

On Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Washington Nationals face the Philadelphia Phillies. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Philadelphia and MASN2, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Washington Nationals vs. Philadelphia Phillies

In Washington, the game is streaming on MASN2, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN2, this is your only option to stream Washington Nationals games all year long.

In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV to watch Philadelphia Phillies games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Chase Anderson (2-4, 6.75 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 34 strikeouts) Nationals: Paolo Espino (3-2, 3.08 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 46 strikeouts)

LINE: Nationals -107, Phillies -109; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Washington and Philadelphia will meet on Wednesday.

The Nationals are 29-28 on their home turf. Washington has slugged .419 this season. Jakson Reetz leads the team with a mark of 1.000.

The Phillies have gone 23-32 away from home. Philadelphia is hitting a collective .242 this season, led by Jean Segura with an average of .307.

The Phillies won the last meeting 5-4. Zack Wheeler earned his ninth victory and Ronald Torreyes went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI for Philadelphia. Patrick Corbin took his 10th loss for Washington.