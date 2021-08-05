How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Washington Nationals Live Online Without Cable on August 5, 2021: TV Options/Streaming

On Thursday, August 5, 2021 at 4:05 PM EDT, the Washington Nationals face the Philadelphia Phillies. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Philadelphia and MASN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Washington Nationals vs. Philadelphia Phillies

In Washington, the game is streaming on MASN, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN, this is your only option to stream Washington Nationals games all year long.

In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV to watch Philadelphia Phillies games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Aaron Nola (7-6, 4.30 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 145 strikeouts) Nationals: Joe Ross (5-9, 4.00 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 100 strikeouts)

LINE: Nationals +138, Phillies -159; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Rhys Hoskins and the Phillies will take on the Nationals Thursday.

The Nationals are 29-29 in home games in 2020. Washington has slugged .420 this season. Juan Soto leads the team with a .496 slugging percentage, including 31 extra-base hits and 18 home runs.

The Phillies are 24-32 on the road. Philadelphia is hitting a collective .243 this season, led by Jean Segura with an average of .310.

The Phillies won the last meeting 9-5. Matt Moore earned his first victory and Rhys Hoskins went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and three RBI for Philadelphia. Paolo Espino took his third loss for Washington.