How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live Online on June 16, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Thursday, June 16, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Washington Nationals face the Philadelphia Phillies. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Philadelphia and MASN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Washington Nationals vs. Philadelphia Phillies

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $15 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In Washington, the game is streaming on MASN, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN, this is your only option to stream Washington Nationals games all year long.

In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV to watch Philadelphia Phillies games all year long.

Can you stream Washington Nationals vs. Philadelphia Phillies on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Washington Nationals vs. Philadelphia Phillies. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Washington Nationals Game Preview: Nationals host the Phillies on 4-game home slide

Philadelphia Phillies (32-31, third in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (23-42, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Thursday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Zack Wheeler (5-3, 2.84 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 75 strikeouts); Nationals: Patrick Corbin (3-8, 6.65 ERA, 1.73 WHIP, 55 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -200, Nationals +169; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals host the Philadelphia Phillies looking to stop a four-game home slide.

Washington has a 23-42 record overall and an 11-22 record at home. The Nationals have a 19-3 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Philadelphia has a 13-14 record in road games and a 32-31 record overall. The Phillies have the seventh-best team batting average in MLB play at .252.

Thursday’s game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Juan Soto has 12 doubles, 13 home runs and 28 RBI for the Nationals. Luis Garcia is 14-for-39 with a double, two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Bryce Harper is second on the Phillies with a .317 batting average, and has 20 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs, 23 walks and 46 RBI. Rhys Hoskins is 17-for-40 with five home runs and 11 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 3-7, .254 batting average, 6.44 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

Phillies: 8-2, .287 batting average, 3.80 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Stephen Strasburg: 15-Day IL (ribs), Hunter Harvey: 60-Day IL (pronator), Victor Arano: 15-Day IL (knee), Josh Rogers: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Alcides Escobar: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (biceps), Sean Doolittle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anibal Sanchez: 60-Day IL (neck), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Seth Romero: 60-Day IL (calf), Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (right forearm), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Phillies: Jean Segura: 60-Day IL (finger), Johan Camargo: 10-Day IL (knee), Nick Maton: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Sherriff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kent Emanuel: 60-Day IL (elbow), JoJo Romero: 60-Day IL (elbow)