 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live Online on June 18, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, June 18, 2022 at 4:35 PM EDT, the Washington Nationals face the Philadelphia Phillies. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Philadelphia and MASN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Washington Nationals vs. Philadelphia Phillies

In Washington, the game is streaming on MASN, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN, this is your only option to stream Washington Nationals games all year long.

In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV to watch Philadelphia Phillies games all year long.

Can you stream Washington Nationals vs. Philadelphia Phillies on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Washington Nationals vs. Philadelphia Phillies. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
NBC Sports Philadelphia----
MASN≥ $89.99------

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: MASN + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Philadelphia + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Philadelphia + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Philadelphia + 32 Top Cable Channels

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Washington Nationals Game Preview: Nationals host the Phillies on 7-game home losing streak

Philadelphia Phillies (35-31, third in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (23-45, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Saturday, 4:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Aaron Nola (4-4, 3.42 ERA, .88 WHIP, 91 strikeouts); Nationals: Josiah Gray (6-4, 4.33 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 69 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -211, Nationals +177; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals play the Philadelphia Phillies looking to break their seven-game home skid.

Washington has an 11-25 record at home and a 23-45 record overall. The Nationals have the eighth-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .318.

Philadelphia has a 35-31 record overall and a 16-14 record on the road. The Phillies are 27-15 in games when they record eight or more hits.

The teams meet Saturday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Juan Soto leads the Nationals with 25 extra base hits (12 doubles and 13 home runs). Josh Bell is 10-for-31 with a triple, six home runs and 13 RBI over the past 10 games.

Rhys Hoskins has 12 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 36 RBI for the Phillies. Kyle Schwarber is 9-for-37 with two doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 2-8, .262 batting average, 6.00 ERA, outscored by 26 runs

Phillies: 8-2, .271 batting average, 3.86 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Stephen Strasburg: 15-Day IL (ribs), Hunter Harvey: 60-Day IL (pronator), Victor Arano: 15-Day IL (knee), Josh Rogers: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Alcides Escobar: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (biceps), Sean Doolittle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anibal Sanchez: 60-Day IL (neck), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Seth Romero: 60-Day IL (calf), Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (right forearm), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Phillies: Jean Segura: 60-Day IL (finger), Johan Camargo: 10-Day IL (knee), Nick Maton: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Sherriff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kent Emanuel: 60-Day IL (elbow), JoJo Romero: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.