MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live Online on June 19, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Sunday, June 19, 2022 at 12:05 PM EDT, the Washington Nationals face the Philadelphia Phillies. The game is airing exclusively on Peacock with a a subscription to Peacock Premium.

Washington Nationals vs. Philadelphia Phillies

In Washington, Philadelphia, and nationally the game will be streaming on Peacock Premium as part of their new “MLB Sunday Leadoff.” Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN. Peacock Premium is available for $4.99 a month with ads, or $9.99 a month without.

Can you stream Washington Nationals vs. Philadelphia Phillies on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Washington Nationals vs. Philadelphia Phillies game won’t be available since it is on Peacock.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Peacock. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to Peacock.

Live TV Streaming Option

Peacock

Price: $4.99
Includes: Peacock Originals

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Washington Nationals Game Preview: Phillies bring road win streak into game against the Nationals

Philadelphia Phillies (36-31, third in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (23-46, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Sunday, 12:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Zach Eflin (2-4, 4.28 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 51 strikeouts); Nationals: Jackson Tetreault (0-1, 15.75 ERA, 2.50 WHIP, two strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -178, Nationals +151; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies will try to keep a seven-game road win streak going when they visit the Washington Nationals.

Washington has gone 11-26 at home and 23-46 overall. The Nationals are 19-4 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Philadelphia has a 17-14 record in road games and a 36-31 record overall. The Phillies rank third in MLB play with 87 total home runs, averaging 1.3 per game.

The matchup Sunday is the fifth time these teams meet this season. The Phillies hold a 4-0 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Bell has 10 doubles, a triple and 11 home runs for the Nationals. Nelson Cruz is 10-for-38 with three doubles, two home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Bryce Harper has 21 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 48 RBI for the Phillies. Rhys Hoskins is 16-for-37 with three doubles, a triple, four home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 2-8, .251 batting average, 5.28 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

Phillies: 8-2, .259 batting average, 3.62 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Evan Lee: 15-Day IL (flexor strain), Stephen Strasburg: 15-Day IL (ribs), Hunter Harvey: 60-Day IL (pronator), Victor Arano: 15-Day IL (knee), Josh Rogers: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Alcides Escobar: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (biceps), Sean Doolittle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anibal Sanchez: 60-Day IL (neck), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Seth Romero: 60-Day IL (calf), Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (right forearm), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Phillies: Bryce Harper: day-to-day (blister), Jean Segura: 60-Day IL (finger), Johan Camargo: 10-Day IL (knee), Nick Maton: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Sherriff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kent Emanuel: 60-Day IL (elbow), JoJo Romero: 60-Day IL (elbow)

