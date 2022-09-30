How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Washington Nationals Live Online Doubleheader on September 30, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Friday, September 30, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Washington Nationals face the Philadelphia Phillies in a doubleheader. The games are airing exclusively on NBC Sports Philadelphia, MASN, and MASN2, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Washington Nationals vs. Philadelphia Phillies

In Washington, the games are streaming on MASN (Game 1) and MASN2 (Game 2), which are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN2, this is your only option to stream Washington Nationals games all year long.

In Philadelphia, the games are streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV to watch Philadelphia Phillies games all year long.

Can you stream Washington Nationals vs. Philadelphia Phillies on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Washington Nationals vs. Philadelphia Phillies. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Washington Nationals Game Preview: Nationals host the Phillies to start 4-game series

Philadelphia Phillies (83-72, third in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (54-101, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Friday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Bailey Falter (5-4, 4.21 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 68 strikeouts); Nationals: Erick Fedde (6-11, 5.34 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 90 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals host the Philadelphia Phillies to open a four-game series.

Washington is 25-52 at home and 54-101 overall. Nationals hitters have a collective .311 on-base percentage, the 10th-ranked percentage in the NL.

Philadelphia has an 83-72 record overall and a 36-38 record in road games. Phillies hitters have a collective .421 slugging percentage to rank seventh in the majors.

The matchup Friday is the 16th time these teams square off this season. The Phillies hold a 13-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lane Thomas has 25 doubles, two triples and 17 home runs for the Nationals. Joey Meneses is 13-for-39 with two doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Kyle Schwarber leads Philadelphia with 42 home runs while slugging .483. J.T. Realmuto is 12-for-38 with three home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 3-7, .212 batting average, 3.41 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

Phillies: 3-7, .240 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Patrick Corbin: day-to-day (back), Nelson Cruz: day-to-day (eyes), Keibert Ruiz: 10-Day IL (groin), Yadiel Hernandez: 60-Day IL (calf), Victor Arano: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Cade Cavalli: 15-Day IL (shoulder), MacKenzie Gore: 15-Day IL (elbow), Evan Lee: 60-Day IL (flexor), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jackson Tetreault: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (forearm), Sean Doolittle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Phillies: Brad Hand: 15-Day IL (elbow), Edmundo Sosa: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Kent Emanuel: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mark Appel: 60-Day IL (elbow), Simon Muzziotti: 60-Day IL (knee), Corey Knebel: 60-Day IL (lat), Hans Crouse: 60-Day IL (biceps), James McArthur: 60-Day IL (elbow), Damon Jones: 60-Day IL (shoulder)