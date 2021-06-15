 Skip to Content
How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Washington Nationals Live Online on June 15, 2021: TV Options/Live Stream

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Washington Nationals face the Pittsburgh Pirates. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh and MASN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Washington Nationals vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

In Washington, the game is streaming on MASN, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN, this is your only option to stream Washington Nationals games all year long.

In Pittsburgh, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Pittsburgh Pirates games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Tyler Anderson (3-6, 4.66 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 61 strikeouts) Nationals: Patrick Corbin (3-5, 6.21 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, 48 strikeouts)

LINE: Nationals -164, Pirates +141; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Washington and Pittsburgh will face off on Tuesday.

The Nationals are 16-17 on their home turf. The Washington offense has compiled a .243 batting average as a team this season, good for eighth in the National League. Trea Turner leads the team with a mark of .298.

The Pirates are 10-23 in road games. Pittsburgh’s team on-base percentage of .296 is last in the National League. Adam Frazier leads the team with an OBP of .391.

The Nationals won the last meeting 3-2. Kyle Finnegan recorded his third victory and Kyle Schwarber went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBI for Washington. Clay Holmes registered his second loss for Pittsburgh.

