How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Live Stream on June 16, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

On Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at 4:05 PM EDT, the Washington Nationals face the Pittsburgh Pirates. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh and MASN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Washington Nationals vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

In Washington, the game is streaming on MASN, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN, this is your only option to stream Washington Nationals games all year long.

In Pittsburgh, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Pittsburgh Pirates games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Chase De Jong (0-0, 4.80 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 12 strikeouts) Nationals: Paolo Espino (0-2, 2.78 ERA, .84 WHIP, 19 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh enters the matchup as losers of their last nine games.

The Nationals are 17-17 on their home turf. Washington ranks seventh in the league in hitting with a .246 batting average, Trea Turner leads the team with an average of .308.

The Pirates are 10-24 on the road. Pittsburgh has slugged .350, last in the MLB. Bryan Reynolds leads the club with a .496 slugging percentage, including 28 extra-base hits and 10 home runs.

The Nationals won the last meeting 8-1. Patrick Corbin notched his fourth victory and Yan Gomes went 1-for-3 with a home run and four RBI for Washington. Tyler Anderson took his seventh loss for Pittsburgh.