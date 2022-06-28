How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Live Online on June 28, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Washington Nationals face the Pittsburgh Pirates. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh and MASN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Washington Nationals vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

In Washington, the game is streaming on MASN, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN, this is your only option to stream Washington Nationals games all year long.

In Pittsburgh, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV to watch Pittsburgh Pirates games all year long.

Can you stream Washington Nationals vs. Pittsburgh Pirates on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Washington Nationals vs. Pittsburgh Pirates. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Washington Nationals Game Preview: Pirates come into matchup against the Nationals on losing streak

Pittsburgh Pirates (29-44, third in the NL Central) vs. Washington Nationals (28-48, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Jose Quintana (1-4, 3.34 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 61 strikeouts); Nationals: Patrick Corbin (3-10, 6.60 ERA, 1.79 WHIP, 63 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nationals -122, Pirates +103; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates look to stop a four-game skid with a win over the Washington Nationals.

Washington has gone 13-26 at home and 28-48 overall. The Nationals have gone 21-4 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Pittsburgh has a 29-44 record overall and a 12-24 record in road games. The Pirates are 18-6 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Tuesday’s game is the sixth time these teams match up this season. The Pirates hold a 3-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Bell has 12 doubles, two triples and 11 home runs for the Nationals. Luis Garcia is 14-for-40 with five doubles and a triple over the last 10 games.

Daniel Vogelbach has seven doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 23 RBI for the Pirates. Jack Suwinski is 7-for-33 with two doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 5-5, .245 batting average, 2.86 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Pirates: 4-6, .227 batting average, 4.85 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (forearm), Evan Lee: 15-Day IL (flexor), Stephen Strasburg: 15-Day IL (ribs), Hunter Harvey: 60-Day IL (pronator), Victor Arano: 15-Day IL (knee), Josh Rogers: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (biceps), Sean Doolittle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anibal Sanchez: 60-Day IL (neck), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Seth Romero: 60-Day IL (calf), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Pirates: Jake Marisnick: 60-Day IL (thumb), Zach Thompson: 15-Day IL (forearm), Yoshitomo Tsutsugo: 10-Day IL (back), Dillon Peters: 15-Day IL (back), Tucupita Marcano: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Canaan Smith-Njigba: 60-Day IL (wrist), Duane Underwood Jr.: 15-Day IL (covid-19), Ben Gamel: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Kevin Newman: 60-Day IL (groin), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Greg Allen: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Mears: 60-Day IL (elbow)